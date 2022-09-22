Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €38.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €38.20 ($38.98) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €23.30 ($23.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.14. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €22.67 ($23.13) and a 1-year high of €56.24 ($57.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.