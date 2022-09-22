Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $160.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.35.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

