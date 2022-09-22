Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 7,859 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

