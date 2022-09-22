Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,996.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,913.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 112,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 106,867 shares in the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,597.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,652.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 56,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,714 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 151,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 145,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 163,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,922,000 after buying an additional 156,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.0 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $118.54 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average of $130.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.