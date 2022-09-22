Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 364,336 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 738.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 31,714 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,121 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 89,783 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $108.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $142.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

