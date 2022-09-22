Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $355,000 Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In other news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $720.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

