Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,740,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,037,000 after acquiring an additional 98,558 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.82%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

