Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Welltower by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Welltower by 53.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Down 0.8 %

Welltower stock opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.67.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

