Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $69.60

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.60 and last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 2234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Welltower Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after acquiring an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after acquiring an additional 988,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

