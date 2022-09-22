William J. Burns Sells 14,705 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cross Country Healthcare

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Stories

