Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.55

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.55 and traded as high as $36.37. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 4,298 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55.

In related news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $131,745.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,291,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,292 shares of company stock valued at $493,871. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 15.5% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 563,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,645 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

