Woodstock Corp Purchases 8,785 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,196.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $118.54 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

