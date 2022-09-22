Worthington Industries (WOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 23.06%. On average, analysts expect Worthington Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:WOR opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 45,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,647 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.