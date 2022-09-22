WP Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPM opened at $112.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $329.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.29.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
