Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Trading Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $64.74 and last traded at $64.76. 31,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,242,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.80.

Specifically, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.32.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 5.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 165,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

