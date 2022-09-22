Xi L.P. Canaan Sells 115,307 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 115,307 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $2,484,865.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,303,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,486,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Xi L.P. Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Xi L.P. Canaan sold 148,670 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $2,900,551.70.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $2,512,708.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,325 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,969,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,041,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 455,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

