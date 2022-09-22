XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Shares Up 21.3%

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 21.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
XPhyto Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.
XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPhyto Therapeutics (XPHYF)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.