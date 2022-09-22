Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) vs. AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Critical Analysis

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AdTheorent and Yalla Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00 Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdTheorent currently has a consensus price target of $8.13, suggesting a potential upside of 325.39%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AdTheorent and Yalla Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 0.99 $26.20 million N/A N/A Yalla Group $273.14 million 1.90 $82.59 million $0.47 7.49

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent N/A -8.22% -2.71% Yalla Group 28.81% 23.66% 21.00%

Summary

Yalla Group beats AdTheorent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

