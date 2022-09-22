Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.13

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $3.33. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 43,339 shares.
Yield10 Bioscience Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 83.81% and a negative net margin of 2,450.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.
