Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.13

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $3.33. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 43,339 shares.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 83.81% and a negative net margin of 2,450.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

