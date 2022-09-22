Zoom Video Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 104,967 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the average volume of 55,893 put options.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company's stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after acquiring an additional 973,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,739,000 after acquiring an additional 963,858 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $75.32 and a 52 week high of $291.31. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of -0.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

