Zumtobel Group (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €3.00 ($3.06) and last traded at €3.00 ($3.06). 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.25 ($3.32).

Zumtobel Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.01.

Zumtobel Group Company Profile

Zumtobel Group AG operates in the lighting industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lighting and Components. It offers a range of products and services, including light management systems, components, and luminaires, as well as professional solutions for indoor and outdoor lighting applications.

