Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zynga Price Performance

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Get Zynga alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynga

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 132,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 102,580 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Zynga by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.