12,129 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,433,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

