1,988 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Snap-on by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 39,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,076,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 711,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,221,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $210.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

