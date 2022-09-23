28,250 Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 53,598 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOD. Barclays lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.7 %

About Vodafone Group Public

Shares of VOD stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.