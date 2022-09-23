Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 137,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 6.7 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.