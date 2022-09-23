AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $70,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $34,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.38.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $135.05 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

