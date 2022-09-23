AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 1,885 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,052 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,566 shares during the period.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,485 shares of company stock valued at $836,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.22. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

