AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,259,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $47.19 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $162.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67.

