Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 722 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $240.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $237.57 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

