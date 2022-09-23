Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 78,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 57,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 34,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

