Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $50.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.