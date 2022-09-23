Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,381 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,998,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 179,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 669,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,631,000 after buying an additional 170,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.26%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

