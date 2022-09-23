Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,664 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

