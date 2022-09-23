Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,157.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,840 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after buying an additional 2,933,398 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,245,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 413,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $117.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.