Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,921.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,175 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

AMZN opened at $117.31 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

