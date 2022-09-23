Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,023.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,613 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 7,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $117.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

