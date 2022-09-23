Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Sells $131,054.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ambarella Price Performance
Ambarella stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.52. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average is $80.40.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $1,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,440,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
