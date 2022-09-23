Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells $156,607.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 905,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,282,805.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMBA opened at $60.64 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $227.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ambarella to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

