Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Amcor by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Amcor by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amcor Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.15 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.