Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 951.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after buying an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $46,418,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 31.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,977,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,362,000 after buying an additional 3,358,991 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

