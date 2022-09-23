Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,864,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,703,000 after acquiring an additional 155,412 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after acquiring an additional 684,917 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after acquiring an additional 714,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,355,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

Amkor Technology Price Performance

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR opened at $17.63 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

