Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Leo Brokerage LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Leo Brokerage LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,010 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.9% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after buying an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,217,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,281,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,326 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 59,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 393,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

AAPL opened at $152.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.83. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

