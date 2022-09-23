Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.83. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

