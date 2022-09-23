Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $113.33 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.94.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

