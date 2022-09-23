AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 54,371 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,371 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.5% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $559,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.82. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.79 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

