Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,446 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.90.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $187.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

