Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $25.88 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,060 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.7% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day moving average is $122.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

