Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,089,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $146,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $61,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 334.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4,545.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.36%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

