Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $762,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 581,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,581,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $418.55 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.83 and a 12-month high of $804.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $506.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.